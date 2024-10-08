Car Crash Near Willmar Claims Life Of One Man

COSMOS TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man has died after a single-car crash near Willmar on Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:45 a.m. a Ford F-150 pickup driven by 71-year-old David Hermel of New Ulm was going north on Highway 4 outside of Cosmos.

The patrol says Hermel went off the highway and into a drainage ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office and Cosmos Fire and Ambulance assisted at the crash site.

