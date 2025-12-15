Highway 23 Intersection Sees Injuries From Monday Crash
DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt on Monday morning in a crash near Willmar. The crash happened at about 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 25.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 87-year-old Charlotte Sieck of Willmar was trying to turn south onto Highway 23 when she crashed with a car that was southbound, being driven by 63-year-old Carlotta Eischens of New London. Both Sieck and Eichens were taken to CentraCare Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures
Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures
6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER
Instead of complaining about winter, let's think about things that are awesome about Winter in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw