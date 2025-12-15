DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt on Monday morning in a crash near Willmar. The crash happened at about 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 87-year-old Charlotte Sieck of Willmar was trying to turn south onto Highway 23 when she crashed with a car that was southbound, being driven by 63-year-old Carlotta Eischens of New London. Both Sieck and Eichens were taken to CentraCare Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

