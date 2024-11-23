One person hurt in Friday afternoon crash near Willmar
LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person went to the hospital after a car crash near Willmar on Friday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:20 p.m. a car driven by 68-year-old Gary Bennett of Lake Lillian was going east on Highway 7. Authorities say a 2nd as yet unidentified vehicle was also going east on Highway 7 when the two vehicles collided.
Bennett was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
