Hit-and-run Near Willmar Leaves One Injured
KANDIYOHI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a hit-and-run crash near Willmar Saturday evening. The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., about 3 miles east of Willmar. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 41-year-old Asanett Hernandez of Windom was going east on Highway 12 when he was hit by a Chevy pickup truck that then fled east.
A passenger in Hernandez's car, 43-year-old Esteban Ortiz, was hurt and taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hernandez was not hurt, no other information has been released, and the crash remains under investigation.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER
Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw
Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Forrest City in Pictures
Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud