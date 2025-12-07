Hit-and-run Near Willmar Leaves One Injured

Hit-and-run Near Willmar Leaves One Injured

Lee Voss - WJON

KANDIYOHI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a hit-and-run crash near Willmar Saturday evening. The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., about 3 miles east of Willmar. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 41-year-old Asanett Hernandez of Windom was going east on Highway 12 when he was hit by a Chevy pickup truck that then fled east.

A passenger in Hernandez's car, 43-year-old Esteban Ortiz, was hurt and taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hernandez was not hurt, no other information has been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER

Instead of complaining about winter, let's think about things that are awesome about Winter in Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Forrest City in Pictures

Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud

Filed Under: Willmar crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON