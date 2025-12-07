KANDIYOHI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after a hit-and-run crash near Willmar Saturday evening. The crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., about 3 miles east of Willmar. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 41-year-old Asanett Hernandez of Windom was going east on Highway 12 when he was hit by a Chevy pickup truck that then fled east.

A passenger in Hernandez's car, 43-year-old Esteban Ortiz, was hurt and taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hernandez was not hurt, no other information has been released, and the crash remains under investigation.

