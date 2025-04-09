3 People Hurt in 4-Vehicle Crash Near Willmar

WILLMAR TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A four-vehicle crash near Willmar on Wednesday morning has sent three people to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 23.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say a Chevy Impala driven by 36-year-old Sumani Malimu of Willmar was going west on Highway 23. Meanwhile the other three vehicles, a Buick Envision driven by 43-year-old Rebecca Gregoire of Granite Falls, a Jeep Cherokee driven by 34-year-old Krystal Enevoldsen of Maynard, and a Ford Escape driven by 65-year-old Marlene Phillips of Clara City were all going east.

Malimu pulled out to pass and crashed into Phillips and Enevoldsen while Gregorie went into the ditch. Malimu, Phillips, and Enevoldsen were all taken to CentraCare Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Gregorie was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

CHECK IT OUT: How To Unlock Your iPhone With Your Voice