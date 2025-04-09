3 People Hurt in 4-Vehicle Crash Near Willmar
WILLMAR TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A four-vehicle crash near Willmar on Wednesday morning has sent three people to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. on Highway 23.
Authorities say a Chevy Impala driven by 36-year-old Sumani Malimu of Willmar was going west on Highway 23. Meanwhile the other three vehicles, a Buick Envision driven by 43-year-old Rebecca Gregoire of Granite Falls, a Jeep Cherokee driven by 34-year-old Krystal Enevoldsen of Maynard, and a Ford Escape driven by 65-year-old Marlene Phillips of Clara City were all going east.
Malimu pulled out to pass and crashed into Phillips and Enevoldsen while Gregorie went into the ditch. Malimu, Phillips, and Enevoldsen were all taken to CentraCare Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Gregorie was not hurt in the crash.
