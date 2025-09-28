GENNESSEE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- An 18-year-old Willmar man suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a semi-truck on Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on Highway 12 near Willmar. Authorities say a semi-truck being driven by 77-year-old Mervin Kerkhoff of Redwood Falls was going east on Highway 12, and a car being driven by 18-year-old Jamie Adame of Willmar was going west when they crashed. Adame was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Kerkhoff was not hurt in the crash.

