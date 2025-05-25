Motorcyclist Hurt In Crash Near Willmar On Saturday
DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A motorcyclist was hurt when they crashed their bike on Saturday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. near Willmar. The state patrol says 32-year-old Joshua Surerus of Willmar was going north on Highway 71 when he lost control and went into the median.
Surerus was taken to the Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
