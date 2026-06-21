Two Drivers Hospitalized After Crash On Highway 71

Two Drivers Hospitalized After Crash On Highway 71

Lee Voss - WJON

ROSELAND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 71 sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened at about 4:00 p.m. in Roseland Township, which is around 15 miles southwest of Willmar.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 24-year-old Kobe Howard of Willmar entered Highway 71 at 210th Avenue. Meanwhile, a second SUV, being driven by 75-year-old Marlene Johnson of Fairmount, was going south on the highway when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both Howard and Johnson were taken to CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, Blomkest Fire Department, Lake Lillian Ambulance, and CentraCare Ambulance assisted.

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Filed Under: Willmar crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

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