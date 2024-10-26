Single Car Crash Near Willmar Sends One Person To The Hospital

Single Car Crash Near Willmar Sends One Person To The Hospital

DOVRE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Willmar on Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 85-year-old Sharon Olson of Spicer was going north on Highway 71 at about 2:20 p.m. when she crashed into the median barrier.

Olson was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

