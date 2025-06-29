WHITEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt when their SUVs crashed near Willmar Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Journey being driven by 19-year-old Jonathan Garza of Renville was going east on County Road 3 at about 1:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, a Chevy Traverse being driven by 26-year-old Justine Hutchins of Walker was going south on County Road 5 when the two SUVs crashed in the intersection. Garza was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old woman passenger in Garza's car from Venice, Florida, was taken to CentraCare Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hutchins was taken to CentraCare Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in her SUV, 53-year-old Jody Hutchins, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

