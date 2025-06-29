Crash Near Willmar Sends Four People To Area Hospitals
WHITEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Four people were hurt when their SUVs crashed near Willmar Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Journey being driven by 19-year-old Jonathan Garza of Renville was going east on County Road 3 at about 1:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, a Chevy Traverse being driven by 26-year-old Justine Hutchins of Walker was going south on County Road 5 when the two SUVs crashed in the intersection. Garza was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. An 18-year-old woman passenger in Garza's car from Venice, Florida, was taken to CentraCare Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hutchins was taken to CentraCare Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in her SUV, 53-year-old Jody Hutchins, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Grand Opening Of Great River Children’s Museum Brings Joy To St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
- Record Heat Sends St. Cloud Residents To Local Swimming Spots [GALLERY]
- Board Game Buzz: As CMON Sells Zombicide To Asmodee
- Repairs Begin On The Century-old Little Falls Dam In Minnesota
- Meet The 11-year-old Making A Difference With Dog Treats
- New Memorial For Herm Bartz Honors A Lifelong Love Of Baseball
LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Unique baby names from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker