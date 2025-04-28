Two St. Cloud Teens Not Hurt In Crash Near Willmar
WHITEFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Willmar late Monday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:34 a.m., an SUV driven by 19-year-old Isaiah Foster of Wahoo, NE, was going south on County Road 5, and an SUV driven by 65-year-old Laurie Gault of Alexandria was going east on 120th Avenue when they collided in the intersection.
Gault was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers from St. Cloud in Gault's vehicle, 14-year-old Acacia Pennertz and 16-year-old Madalene Pennertz, were not hurt. Foster was not hurt in the crash.
