Crash on Highway 15 Leaves Driver Injured in Stearns County

Crash on Highway 15 Leaves Driver Injured in Stearns County

Lee Voss - WJON

MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clearwater woman is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 15 north of Kimball just after 11:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a pickup were both headed north on the highway when they collided in Maine Prairie Township.

The driver of the car, 52-year-old Kari Johnson of Clearwater, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 67-year-old Curt Hedtke of Zimmerman, was not hurt.

 

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON