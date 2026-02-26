MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clearwater woman is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 15 north of Kimball just after 11:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car and a pickup were both headed north on the highway when they collided in Maine Prairie Township.

The driver of the car, 52-year-old Kari Johnson of Clearwater, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver, 67-year-old Curt Hedtke of Zimmerman, was not hurt.

