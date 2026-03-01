ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt when they crashed the SUV they were driving on Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 19-year-old Gray Mitchell of Bloomington was going west on Interstate 94 at 8:45 a.m. when he left the road and crashed into the guardrail.

Mitchell was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The St. Cloud Fire Department assisted the state patrol at the crash site.

