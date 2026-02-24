Two-Vehicle Crash at Highway 15 Intersection Leaves One Dead
MAINE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Rockville man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 146 just after 3:00 p.m. The location of the crash is in Maine Prairie Township, south of Luxemburg and near Beaver Lake.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 42-year-old Kristin Vanvleet of St. Augusta was northbound on Highway 15 when it collided with a pickup going west on County Road 146.
The driver of the pickup, 84-year-old Manford Iverslie of Rockville, was killed in the crash.
Vanvleet was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A seven-year-old passenger in her SUV was not hurt.
