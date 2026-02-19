MINDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Benton County on Thursday morning.

The incident happened east of St. Cloud on Highway 95 near 65th Avenue NE at around 6:45 a.m.

The patrol says a Ford Mustang was eastbound on Highway 95 when the driver lost control and struck a westbound Ford Ranger. Three other vehicles were also westbound and collided while trying to avoid the initial crash.

The patrol says the driver of the Mustang, a 29-year-old St. Cloud man, was killed in the crash. His identity will be released later Thursday night.

The driver of the pickup, 21-year-old Oscar Pendergrass of Cambridge, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a Jeep Renegade, 47-year-old Christina Dimler of Zimmerman, was also taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two drivers, 51-year-old Eric Beehler of Foley and 34-year-old Hope Nelson of Foley, were not hurt.

The patrol says the highway was snow and ice-covered at the time of the crash.

