COLLINWOOD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Dassel on Wednesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:00 p.m. on Highway 15.

Authorities say a car being driven by 18-year-old Daniel Wehseler of Hutchinson, and an SUV being driven by 46-year-old Martha Gaye of Darwin were both going south on Highway 15 when Wehseler rear-ended Gaye. Gaye was taken to the Dassel ER with non-life-threatening injuries. Wehseler was not hurt in the crash.

