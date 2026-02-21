Stolen Car Pursuit Leads To Teen’s Hospitalization In Becker
BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenage boy was sent to the hospital after a crash near Becker late Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:50 a.m., the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a car that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
The car, being driven by a 15-year-old boy, fled from the deputy and lost control near Highway 10 and Sherburne County Road 11. The car went off the road and rolled. The teenage driver was taken to CentraCare Children's Hospital with unknown injuries. The State Patrol says the pursuit and crash remain under investigation.
