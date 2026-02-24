CROW RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Belgrade on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:00 a.m., a Freightliner Step Van being driven by 41-year-old Melissa Hostetler of Foreston was going south on Highway 71.

Meanwhile, a Volvo Semi Truck being driven by 37-year-old Thomas Schroeder of Brooten was going east on Highway 55 when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection. Hostetler was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Schroeder was hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

This Newly Listed Mansion Is Less Than 30 Miles From Saint Cloud! One home, less than 30 miles from Saint Cloud that was just listed sits on 40 acres and features its own basketball court, private 'spring-fed' lake, and gourmet kitchen, among other luxuries. This home is absolutely gorgeous and could be yours for JUST $2.1 million. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Andy Sopher Edina Realty, Inc

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip." Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Matt Wieber of Agency North Real Estate