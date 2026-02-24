Two Drivers Hurt in Morning Crash on Highway 71
CROW RIVER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Belgrade on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:00 a.m., a Freightliner Step Van being driven by 41-year-old Melissa Hostetler of Foreston was going south on Highway 71.
Meanwhile, a Volvo Semi Truck being driven by 37-year-old Thomas Schroeder of Brooten was going east on Highway 55 when the two vehicles crashed in the intersection. Hostetler was taken to the Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Schroeder was hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital.
