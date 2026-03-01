Grove City Crash Sends One Passenger to the Hospital

Grove City Crash Sends One Passenger to the Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Grove City on Sunday Morning. The incident occurred just after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 4. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup being driven by 74-year-old Fredrick Weseman of Grove City was going north on the highway when he left the road and entered the west ditch.

Weseman was hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital. A passenger in his truck, 71-year-old Gary Weseman of Grove City, was taken to the Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Grove City Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: The richest town in every state

Stacker used the Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data to identify each state's richest town based on median household income.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Are these the most fun cities in America?

Stacker put together a list of the most fun cities in America based on a comparative metric of 182 states through WalletHub.

Gallery Credit: Jacob Osborn, Nicole Caldwell

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON