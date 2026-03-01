UNDATED (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Grove City on Sunday Morning. The incident occurred just after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 4. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup being driven by 74-year-old Fredrick Weseman of Grove City was going north on the highway when he left the road and entered the west ditch.

Weseman was hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital. A passenger in his truck, 71-year-old Gary Weseman of Grove City, was taken to the Litchfield Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Grove City Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff