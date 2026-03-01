DASSEL TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Saturday afternoon crash sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:15, two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 15 near Dassel when they crashed.

An SUV being driven by 59-year-old William Blaisdell of Dassel was going south on the highway while a pickup being driven by 27-year-old Bondi Onassa of Olathe, Kansas, was going north when they collided in an intersection.

A passenger in Onassa's pickup, 54-year-old Mahogany Morrison of Redwood Falls, was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

