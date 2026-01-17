ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud residents were seriously hurt in a crash near St. Michael on Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 94. Authorities say an SUV being driven by 20-year-old Abdirick Ali of St. Cloud was going west on I-94 when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the ditch.

Ali was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, 25-year-old Abdiyere Dualle of St. Cloud, was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The state patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Albertville Fire, Allina Ambulance, and CentraCare Ambulance.

