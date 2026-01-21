Passenger Injured In Elk River Crash On Wednesday
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person went to the hospital after a crash in Elk River late Wednesday morning. The crash happened around Noon on a Highway 169 off-ramp.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Cherokee being driven by 60-year-old Paul Cook of Oak Grove was taking the northbound County Road 33 off-ramp, and an Audi Q3 being driven by 25-year-old Lauren Ives of Elk River was following behind him when the two SUVs collided at the top of the ramp.
A passenger in Cook's SUV, 65-year-old Marie Cook of Oak Grove, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Paul Cook and Ives were not hurt in the crash.
