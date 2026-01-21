Passenger Injured In Elk River Crash On Wednesday

Passenger Injured In Elk River Crash On Wednesday

Lee Voss - WJON

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person went to the hospital after a crash in Elk River late Wednesday morning. The crash happened around Noon on a Highway 169 off-ramp.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Cherokee being driven by 60-year-old Paul Cook of Oak Grove was taking the northbound County Road 33 off-ramp, and an Audi Q3 being driven by 25-year-old Lauren Ives of Elk River was following behind him when the two SUVs collided at the top of the ramp.

A passenger in Cook's SUV, 65-year-old Marie Cook of Oak Grove, was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Paul Cook and Ives were not hurt in the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

 

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures

Come Visit Princeton, Minnesota With Us

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON