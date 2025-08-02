Driver Taken To Hospital After Highway 4 Crash

GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Meire Grove Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 4, just south of Stearns County Road 186. Authorities say an SUV driven by 77-year-old Marian Wieling was going south on Highway 4, and a blue semi-truck with a silver tank was also traveling south when Wieling was forced off the road and hit a field approach. Wieling was taken to the Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

