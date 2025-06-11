GROVE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt, two seriously in a crash near Melrose on Wednesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 12:00 p.m. a semi-truck being driven by 22-year-old Kaleb Templin of Brownton was going south on Highway 4, and a car driven by 23-year-old Paphatchaya Urairat of Melrose was going west on County Road 186 when they crashed.

Two passengers in Urairat's car, 23-year-old Rinlita Amornwisanwong and 22-year-old Miss Pijitra Musikapan, were both taken to Sanford Health in Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Urairat was taken to CentraCare Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries, and Templin was not hurt in the crash.

