Highway 4 Construction Project to Detour Traffic for Months

SAUK CENTRE -- A major highway reconstruction project in Stearns County will detour traffic for the next three months.

Starting Monday, MnDOT crews will begin a full-depth reclamation of Highway 4 from Interstate 94 in Sauk Centre to Highway 55 in Paynesville.

The 21-mile project will also include the replacement of 40 pipes and culverts, the removal of three cattle passes beneath the road and upgrade guardrails.

The $10-million project will detour traffic around the work zone via Highway 71 to the west.

Local access will be maintained to residents and businesses in Meire Grove, Greenwald, Spring Hill, and Lake Henry. However, expect reduced speeds, gravel surfaces, alternating one-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car. Significant delays can be expected at times as the road must close to replace the pipes below the road.

The project is expected to be completed in early October.