St. Cloud to Consider Wilson Avenue Street Reconstruction Project

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is looking to approve a street reconstruction project for a portion of Wilson Avenue in 2022.

A public hearing will be held at the city council meeting Monday night to consider the project's approval.

The city's engineering department is looking at a four-block stretch of Wilson Avenue between Highway 23 and 1st Street Northeast.

The nearly $6-million project would include sanitary sewer, water main, street reconstruction, curb and gutter, storm drain, sidewalk, and streetscaping. The design is a three-lane roadway with a continuous center turn lane. On-street parking would be maintained on both sides of the street.

The city is planning to pay for most of the project with a combination of federal funds, Municipal State Aid, utility revenue, and a stormwater grant. General revenue dollars would only need to cover approximately $425,000.

