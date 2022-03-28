I-94 Road Construction to Start in Mid-April

CLEARWATER -- Starting next month, road crews will begin the final year of construction on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Clearwater.

Starting Friday, April 15th crews will create crossovers, emergency pull-offs and move cement barriers into place.

On April 25th, all traffic will be moved to the westbound lanes with two lanes of traffic in each direction, separated by a median.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says they'll have tow trucks on the scene during peak times to help prevent massive delays in the event of crashes or breakdowns.

While there will be two lanes of traffic in each direction, there may be overnight lane closures at times during the course of the summer.

The completion date is scheduled for August 13th, barring major weather delays.

