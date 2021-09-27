St. Cloud Closing 9th Avenue SE for Construction

ST. CLOUD -- A popular street that connects Minnesota Boulevard to Sherburne County Road 8 is closed for construction.

St. Cloud crews have closed 9th Avenue Southeast for road and utility construction work.

The street is closed from Minnesota Boulevard to 15th Avenue Southeast/County Road 8.

The closure will last through the end of October and detours are posted.

