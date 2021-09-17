St. Cloud’s 33rd Street South Opening to Traffic Friday Afternoon

ST. CLOUD -- Good news for drivers in south St. Cloud because 33rd Street South is opening to traffic Friday afternoon.

City of St. Cloud Project Engineer Steve Ryynanen says the fourth and final leg of the project is wrapping up with striping, signage, and a privacy fence installation.

Westbound traffic on 33rd Street South between Heritage Drive and Walden Way will be reduced to one lane through next Friday (September 24th), weather permitting.

The project began in 2018, with a previous section near County Road 75 completed in 2014.

The city has created a four-lane divided roadway with sidewalks from County Road 75 on the eastern end out to County Road 74 near Tech High School on the west end.

The corridor improvements were done in phases to take advantage of federal funds.

The street becomes a beltway on the south side of St. Cloud connecting County Road 75 to Highway 15. It also may serve as a beltway extension to a landing spot between St. Joseph and Waite Park in the future, although that project remains in the discussion stage and there are no design plans or money available at this time.

