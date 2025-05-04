UNDATED (WJON News) -- Motorists using Highway 169 traveling through Princeton should be prepared for delays for several months. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions 24/7 until late October while work continues on several bridges.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) says traffic will be one lane in each direction between 313th Avenue and Baxter Road for the length of the project. Then, starting on May 9th, people can expect head-to-head traffic on the northbound side as crews update and repair the southbound lanes, and that will shift to head-to-head traffic on the southbound side in late summer as crews update the north side.

The $7.3 million, six-month-long project will update and repair the concrete wearing surface on eight bridges on the roadway. MNDOT says drivers should plan for extra travel time as they can expect back-ups or sudden stops, especially during peak hours for the duration of the project.

