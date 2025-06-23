SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell is set to open the bidding on two projects and approve a third at Monday night's council meeting. As part of the consent agenda, the city council will vote to approve the design and open the bidding for the Heritage Drive Trail.

What is the Bidding on the Heritage Drive Trial for?

The bid is to complete the final section of the trail along Heritage Drive and the sidewalk improvements at Riverview School. The city received grants to pay for the work, and construction is currently scheduled to start this fall.

What is the 2nd Project the City Will Open for Bidding?

The second project is for improvements to Grizzly Lane. The specific portion is to address poor roadway conditions, safety, and flood mitigation, and will include reconstruction of the roadway and storm sewer improvements. The plans have been completed, and the council will vote to approve the plans and open the project for bidding.

Get our free mobile app

What Construction Project is the City Awarding the Bid to?

Finally, the city council will vote on awarding the Pinecone Road South Overlay construction to Minnesota Paving & Materials of Rogers. The Pinecone South Overlay is part of a multi-year plan to address aging on Pinecone Road with additional improvements to occur in 2026 and 2027.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Litchfield, Minnesota With Us

Visit New Munich, Minnesota in Pictures