Road construction projects continue this summer in St. Cloud. City Administrator and Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON for an update on all the projects the city is working on.

Pantown Project

The Pantown phase 4 project replacing water and sewer infrastructure is underway and going well according to Hodel. The annual street resurfacing project is almost done. Hodel says 8.5 miles of street resurfacing has been done this spring/summer. She anticipates workers picking up road construction signs this week. Hodel says since this is the earliest they've completed street resurfacing projects since they started doing this 5 years ago.

Lincoln Avenue

The Lincoln Avenue reconstruction process is underway. The asphalt and concrete has been removed during phase 1 of the project. Temporary water lines are set up and tested and the contractor is installing the phase 1 watermain this week. Construction of phase 2 between 4th Street Southeast and Highway 23 and Highway 23 and 1st Street Southeast is anticipated in late July/early August. Sewer, water, storm, base layer, top layer, catch basin, curb and sidewalks are a part of this project. Hodel expects minimal impact on Highway 23 traffic. Business/Update Meetings typically are held Wednesdays at 9 am at Runnings.

Lead Service Line Replacement

The Annual Lead Service Line Replacement Project is the first they've done as a city according to Hodel. The Federal requirement is to remove 100% of their lead and galvanized service lines. Hodel says they 0 lead service lines but more than 100 galvanized service lines. The construction begins this week along Riverside Drive Northeast. Hodel says excavations will be limited to the affected properties, boulevards, and alleyways. Temporary lane shifts may occur to allow staging of equipment.

Metro Forcemain

The Metro Forcemain replacement project continues. This is a 2-year project. Hodel says crews are on Clearwater Road working on getting past the McStop. She says currently work is slow due to the number of utilities in the area. Hodel says pending weather, paving will take place next Friday from 43rd St. S north to 41st St. (This would include final lift of Beaver Island Trail, weather permitting) The Pavement Preservation and Rejuvenation Project will take place in August. Hodel says the contractor anticipates work taking place in mid to late August and anticipates 2-3 weeks to complete work.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel, click below.