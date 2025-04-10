Bridge Work on Highway 169 in Princeton to Begin April 21st

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Work on four bridges on Highway 169 in Princeton gets underway on Monday, April 21st.

The bridges are over North Rum River Drive, West Branch Rum River, 1st Street, and South Rum River Drive.

Crews will be replacing the concrete surfaces, approach panels, concrete joints, catch basins, and guardrails.

Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane each way at most times.

Northbound Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Friday and open on the weekends.

Southbound Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, with all lanes open on Sunday.

The $7.3-million project will last through late May.

