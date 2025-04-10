Bridge Work on Highway 169 in Princeton to Begin April 21st

Bridge Work on Highway 169 in Princeton to Begin April 21st

MnDOT

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Work on four bridges on Highway 169 in Princeton gets underway on Monday, April 21st.

The bridges are over North Rum River Drive, West Branch Rum River, 1st Street, and South Rum River Drive.

Crews will be replacing the concrete surfaces, approach panels, concrete joints, catch basins, and guardrails.

Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane each way at most times.

Northbound Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 10:00 a.m. Friday and open on the weekends.

Southbound Highway 169 will be reduced to one lane 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, with all lanes open on Sunday.

The $7.3-million project will last through late May.

carbongallery id="6670914ae228451015db8c90"]

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss

Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century

Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. 

Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON