ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can hear the beats of Latin America at a concert on Saturday night at St. Cloud State University (SCSU). The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra (SCSO) will be performing its "Leap Into Celebration" concert. The Orchestra says the show will be a thrilling evening of the fiercest percussion playing around.

The orchestra's six percussionists will be featured in a Latin-infused program for the final concert of the season. However, the show is also a beginning as it launches the Orchestra's year-long 50th Anniversary celebration. SCSO will host a Gala on May 16th at the River's Edge Convention Center in honor of its 50th Anniversary.

"Leap Into Celebration" will also feature violin soloist Lorelei Schoenhard performing the first movement of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major. Schoenhard was the SCSO Young Performer Competition Grand Prize Winner in 2023.

St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra loading...

The orchestra says a gift from the David Swenson Foundation inspired "Leap Into Celebration." Swenson was a percussion student at SCSU in the 70s, and SCSO percussionist and former SCSU professor Terry Vermillion helped the Symphony's Artistic Director, Kornel Thomas, plan the program.

"Leap Into Celebration" takes place at 7:30 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium at the campus of SCSU. It costs $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.

St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra loading...

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

2025 Season at the Ledge Amphitheater It was a jam-packed season at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025 with its earliest show on May 9th, and over 18 shows. Check out the gallery of pictures from most of the concerts. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Tracy Lawrence & Josh Turner Tracy Lawrence and Josh Turner closed out a season of fabulous concerts at the Ledge Amphitheater in 2025. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt