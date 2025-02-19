Celebrate Musical Roots On Saturday With SC Symphony Orchestra

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can discover your musical self this weekend at a new concert. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will present "Roots" a show celebrating music and the roots it grew from.

KOrnel Thomas, PHOTO courtesy of Raffay Zsofia/St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra says a person's sense of self is shaped by the richness of our heritage through stories, traditions, and shared experiences. Artistic Director candidate Kornel Thomas will conduct works by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Bela Bartok, and Luigi Bassi, and guest clarinetist Olivia Hamilton will perform the virtuosic Concert Fantasia on motives from Rigoletto.

Thomas will have a pre-concert talk to share his decision-making process for choosing music and provide historical context for each selection. The pre-talk is at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University. Tickets are $5 for students, $20 for Seniors, and $25 for Adults.

Olivia Hamilton, PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra.

