ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can enjoy a delightful afternoon of music and storytelling in St. Cloud on Saturday. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is presenting the unique concert experience "Storytime." The show will feature "Peter and the Wolf" narrated by St. John Prep's Theatre Director Brandon Anderson, and "Youth Person's Guide to the Orchestra" narrated by St. Cloud State University's (SCSU) President Gregory Tomso.

Also included in the show will be the "Prelude" and "Witches Ride" from "Hansel and Gretel." The Orchestra says the concert will be a magical ride filled with colorful sounds for the entire family. The concert will take place at 3:00 p.m. in the Ritsche Auditorium at SCSU. It costs $30 for adults, $25 for Seniors, and $5 for Students.

