ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local music group has named its new conductor. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra has named Kornel Thomas as its new Artistic Director and Principal Conductor. Thomas will succeed Hisham Bravo Groover, who stepped down in 2024.

Thomas is an award-winning composer and conductor and was the assistant conductor of the Savaria Symphony Orchestra in Hungary from 2017 to 2020. He has also been assistant conductor with the Denver Philharmonic Orchestra and the St. Stephen King Youth Orchestra.

Thomas says his vision for the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is one of growth, both artistically and in size and strength in the music community. Thomas will start his three-year contract on May 15th and will conduct all rehearsals and performances, including the Lemonade Arts Fair, four concerts at Ritsche Auditorium, and two Classic for Kids performances.

