Celebrate the Holidays with the St. Cloud Symphony
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local music ensemble will celebrate the season with two concerts on Sunday. The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra is holding its annual "Children's Holiday Concert" and "Festival of Frolic and Reflection" concert at St. Cloud State University in the Ritsche Auditorium. The concerts will feature holiday favorites by Georges Bizet, Rebecca Clark, Samuel Barber, and Leroy Anderson's holiday staple "Sleigh Ride."
"Festival of Frolic and Reflection" will also feature tenor Wesley Dunnagan. In addition, St. Cloud Suzuki Studio students and the Central Minnesota Youth Orchestra will perform in the lobby before each show. The children's concert takes place at 1:00 p.m., and tickets are free for kids 17 and under and $15 for adults. The "Festival of Frolic and Reflection" show is at 3:30 p.m., and tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for people 65 and older, and $5 for students.
