St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Brings “A New Home” To SCSU
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will perform its next concert on Saturday. The show is titled "A New Home" and will feature symphonic favorites like Copland's "Appalachian Spring, and Dvork's Symphony No.9 "From the New World."
Artistic Director Hisham Groover will give a pre-concert talk about the orchestra's vision for the concert and says "A New Home" is music that inspires people to reflect on times when they find themselves in a new home both physically and conceptually.
The program will also feature the Young Performer Competition Grand Prize Winner, pianist Alex Rodiguez. Rodiguez is a 14-year-old 9th-grade student from Alexandria who started playing at age 5 and can also play violin and viola. "A New Home" takes place at 6:30 p.m. in Ritsche Auditorium on the St. Cloud State University campus. There is a cost to attend.
