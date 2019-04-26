St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Wraps Up Concert Season

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will be wrapping-up their concert season with a performance Saturday night.

Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Brian Dowdy says their "Sound of Nations" concert will feature composers from three different countries: the United States, Norway, and Finland.

He says, as always, you'll be able to learn about the music prior to the concert.

Absolutely, it is important to us that people's experience be as rich as possible. I'll also say, if you can't come to the lecture, if you just want to come and have fun and enjoy some music, just come you'll still have a great time.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and just $5 for students.

While this is the final concert of their season, they do have another appearance coming-up, their traditional show during the Lemonade Art Fair in June.