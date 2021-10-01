Central Minnesota Arts Organizations Implement New COVID Policies

ST. CLOUD -- Three central Minnesota arts organizations are implementing some new mitigation strategies.

The Paramount Center for the Arts, the Fine Arts Series at the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John's University and the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra will be requiring all spectators 12-years-old and older to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to the event or proof of vaccination.

Vaccination/testing requirements will be effective for each organization on the following dates:

- St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra: October 1st

- CSB/SJU Fine Art: October 9th

- Paramount Center for the Arts: November 1st

These measures are in addition to the current masking policy while indoors at each venue.

The new protocols will be reviewed regularly and may change based on the information from the CDC and Minnesota Department of Health as case numbers and community vaccination rates evolve.

Each organization is asking for your cooperation, compliance and understanding as they continue to work to keep the community safe and their doors open.