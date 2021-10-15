UPDATE: St. Cloud Narrows Closure for Railroad Repairs

ST. CLOUD -- A busy railroad crossing in southeast St. Cloud will close next week for repairs.

The work will force the closure of the 15th Avenue Southeast crossing while the repairs are made.

Starting Monday and continuing through Friday, the 15th Avenue Southeast railroad crossing will be closed. Originally, the city announced 15th Avenue Southeast would be closed from Lincoln Avenue Southeast to University Drive.

Detours will be posted, but you're advised to find alternate routes.

The closure and timeframe for the work are weather dependent.

