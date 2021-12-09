2021 Road Construction Wrapping Up on Interstate 94

ST. PAUL -- Construction work on Interstate 94 between Clearwater and Maple Grove is wrapping up for the season.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says all lanes and ramps on I-94 between Highway 25 in Monticello and Highway 24 in Clearwater are open.

The ramps and lanes are all open between Highway 241 in St. Michael and County Road 19 in Albertville. You may see some minor work taking place and some barriers will remain in place at certain work areas, but all major construction for the season is over.

Hwy 241 Overpass - MnDOT

Drivers will have three lanes of traffic in both directions between Clearwater and Hasty and two lanes between Hasty and Monticello this winter. Crews will return in the spring to complete the eastbound lanes.

There are three lanes of traffic in both directions between St. Michael and Albertville. Workers will return in the spring to finish the work on the Highway 241 bridge.

MnDOT says there will still be intermittent lane closures between Maple Grove and Rogers for about one more week, but when that work is done, the entire section will have been completed.

Dayton Parkway - MnDOT

