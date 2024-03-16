One Person Dead In Crash Near Clearwater
SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died in a crash near Clearwater on Saturday morning.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at around 5:30 a.m. a tanker truck driven by 60-year-old Wayne Lange of Spring Valley and a pickup driven by 81-year-old Dennis Wendell of North Oaks were both going west on Interstate 94 when they crashed.
The State Patrol says Wendall died at the scene and airbags deployed but he was not wearing a seatbelt. Lange was not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma
The 25 Highest Paying Jobs In Minnesota