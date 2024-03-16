One Person Dead In Crash Near Clearwater

SILVER LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person died in a crash near Clearwater on Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at around 5:30 a.m. a tanker truck driven by 60-year-old Wayne Lange of Spring Valley and a pickup driven by 81-year-old Dennis Wendell of North Oaks were both going west on Interstate 94 when they crashed.

The State Patrol says Wendall died at the scene and airbags deployed but he was not wearing a seatbelt. Lange was not hurt in the crash.

