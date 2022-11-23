Culvert Work to Cause Traffic Delays in Stearns County

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A culvert project that was delayed due to supply chain issues will get underway on a Stearns County road Monday.

Crews will be installing culvert extensions near the intersection of County Roads 1 and 17 just west of the Rice Bridge.

The project will require the roadway shoulder to be barricaded off from the public to provide a safe work area for the contractor. Traffic controllers will be on hand for local traffic to drive through the area, but all other drivers are asked to avoid the work zone.

Depending on the weather, the work is expected to last five days.

