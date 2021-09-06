Killian Boulevard in St. Cloud to Close for Construction

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is starting a road construction project in east St. Cloud Wednesday that will close the street for the rest of September.

Crews will close Killian Boulevard/Minnesota Boulevard from University Drive Southeast to 9th Avenue Southeast.

Crews will be completing utility construction and road reconstruction which will keep the road closed through the end of the month.

Detours will be posted and access to Riverside Park will be maintained through an alternate route.

