St. Cloud Water and Road Construction Update

A rainy April and close to normal May has water levels close to normal in the City of St. Cloud. St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON. The flow of river is currently at 8,900 cubic feet per second, this is average flow for this time of year. Hodel says water demand is at average levels for this time of year and storm water impact is resulting in changing conditions of raw water entering the treatment facility. She says watering lawns when the sun isn't out is optimal with between 1-4 a.m. the best because demand is typically down. Hodel says they are starting a new ozone process at the Drinking Water Treatment Facility in June.

The city had a water main break on 33rd Street South near Southway Bowl and LFA. This happened at the end of April due to corrosive soil conditions and intense rainfall causing shifting. The City of St. Cloud is working with the EPA, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Facilities Authority to facilitate the lead service line replacement program. Hodel says they are looking at all of their service connections to determine if they are lead or galvanized. She says they've identified 1,000 galvanized connections. Hodel says the city is creating a public dashboard with the results being available to the public in June.

Road Project Updates:

Public Services Projects Status

Highway 10/23

Hwy 10 and 23 are both reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction. Working on 4 th Street Bridge abutments Eastbound Hwy 23 new bridge deck was poured on May 12 th Starting Noise Wall along Hwy 23 east of 14 th Ave. SE



E St Germain St Reconfiguration

A preconstruction meeting was held last week. Work will begin beginning of June and will be completed by mid-June. Upon completion, parking will be available along the north side of East St Germain Street.



University Drive

A preconstruction meeting was held last week. Newsletters will be going out this week. Construction is planned to begin week of June 3 rd .



Veterans Bridge

A preconstruction meeting will be held this week. Work is anticipated to begin May 28 th . Work includes new glands, security fencing and refurbishing railing.



2024 Resurfacing Project

A preconstruction meeting was held last week with Notice to Proceed issued. City crews continue to work within the project limits repairing catch basins, manhole castings and water valves. The contractor will begin resurfacing work late May/early June.



Pan Park Phase 3 ( neighborhood revitalization project for 30th and 32nd Avenue North from 10th to 12th Street North and 11th Street North between 29th and 33rd Avenue North)

12 th Street North has been reopened to traffic. Utility work is well underway. Surface work has begun. Construction is on schedule with anticipated completion in October 2024.

Saukview Drive

Bid opening is set for June 4 th with award at June 10 th Council meeting.



Highbanks (Stormwater reroute project on 1 st Ave S , 3 rd Ave S & 4 th St S)

Utility relocation work underway



Metro Forcemain Project

Council awarded installation contract Monday night Construction anticipated to start June 2024 2 year construction project



If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy Hodel, it is available below.