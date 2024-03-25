Buffalo Man Hurt in Single-Vehicle Crash on Highway 55

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Buffalo man was hurt in a crash on Highway 55 Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going east on Highway 55 near Deadrick Avenue in Rockford Township around 8:45 a.m. Authorities say the driver lost control on the snowy road and ended up in the ditch.

The driver, 61-year-old Daniel Maranell, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF