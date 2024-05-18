Two People Hurt In Crash Near Albertville
ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Albertville on Friday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 22-year-old Richard Larsen of Brooklyn Park and a pickup driven by 52-year-old Shawn Garcia of St. Paul were both going west on I-94 at about 2:20 p.m. when they crashed.
Larsen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Garcia was hurt in the crash but did not go to the hospital.
