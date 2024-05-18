Two People Hurt In Crash Near Albertville

Two People Hurt In Crash Near Albertville

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Albertville on Friday afternoon.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 22-year-old Richard Larsen of Brooklyn Park and a pickup driven by 52-year-old Shawn Garcia of St. Paul were both going west on I-94 at about 2:20 p.m. when they crashed.

Larsen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Garcia was hurt in the crash but did not go to the hospital.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

40 Things to Do in Central Minnesota This Summer

Filed Under: albertville, minnesota state patrol, wright county
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON