Sauk Centre Accident Leaves One Hospitalized
ASHLEY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash west of Sauk Centre on Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:20 a.m., 66-year-old Ronald Leach of Sauk Centre was driving a pickup truck south on County Road 183 when he crashed. Leach was taken to CentraCare Sauk Centre with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in his truck, 14-year-old Lauren Leach and 16-year-old Lily Leach, both from Sauk Centre, were not injured in the crash.
